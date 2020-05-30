Two freed by firefighters after road crash
PUBLISHED: 12:27 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 30 May 2020
Google Street View
Firefighters freed two people from their vehicle after a crash.
Emergency services were called to the crash, east of Little Plumstead and north of Blofield Heath, at just after 10.50am on Saturday, May 30.
It happened on Primrose Corner, near the junction with Belt Road.
Fire crews from Wroxham and Carrow helped get two casualties out of their vehicle after the crash.
The situation was under control by 11.30am.
