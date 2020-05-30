Two freed by firefighters after road crash

Emergency services were called to a crash at Primrose Corner, near Little Plumstead and Blofied. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

Firefighters freed two people from their vehicle after a crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash, east of Little Plumstead and north of Blofield Heath, at just after 10.50am on Saturday, May 30.

It happened on Primrose Corner, near the junction with Belt Road.

Fire crews from Wroxham and Carrow helped get two casualties out of their vehicle after the crash.

The situation was under control by 11.30am.