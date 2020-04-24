Firefighters called to 20-tonne straw stack fire

Firefighters have been called to a straw stack fire in south Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Firefighters have been called to put out a straw stack fire in south Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Church Lane, in Stratton St Mary at 6.18pm on Friday April 24, following reports a 20-tonne straw stack had caught alight.

Two crews, one from Long Stratton and a second from Carrow attended the fire.

At 8pm only one of the crews remained at the scene.