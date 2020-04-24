Firefighters called to 20-tonne straw stack fire
PUBLISHED: 20:19 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:19 24 April 2020
Firefighters have been called to put out a straw stack fire in south Norfolk.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Church Lane, in Stratton St Mary at 6.18pm on Friday April 24, following reports a 20-tonne straw stack had caught alight.
Two crews, one from Long Stratton and a second from Carrow attended the fire.
At 8pm only one of the crews remained at the scene.
