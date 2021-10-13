Fire crews called to Norfolk village

Published: 10:25 AM October 13, 2021 Updated: 10:30 AM October 13, 2021

Three fire engines have been called to a fire in Coltishall, Norfolk this morning. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Firefighters have been called to a blaze in Norfolk this morning.

Three fire engines, one each from Wroxham, Earlham and Sprowston, have attended the fire on Rectory Road in Coltishall.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: "There is a fire on Rectory Road and three appliances are in attendance. It is ongoing."

Firefighters remain at the scene now.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.