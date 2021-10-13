News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews called to Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:25 AM October 13, 2021    Updated: 10:30 AM October 13, 2021
Three fire engines have been called to a fire in Coltishall, Norfolk this morning. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Firefighters have been called to a blaze in Norfolk this morning.

Three fire engines, one each from Wroxham, Earlham and Sprowston, have attended the fire on Rectory Road in Coltishall.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: "There is a fire on Rectory Road and three appliances are in attendance. It is ongoing."

Firefighters remain at the scene now.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

