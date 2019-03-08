Steam from early morning ironing prompts fire call-out

Firefighters had to be called after an alarm was activated in mid Norfolk.

An appliance from Dereham went to a house in Gressenhall shortly after 1.20am on Sunday, October 27.

When the crew arrived on scene at The Green, they discovered the alarm had been set off following steam coming from an iron.

The crew issued advice and were able to leave.

No one was injured.

Also this weekend, Dereham firefighters were called to Griston on Saturday, October 26, shortly after 1.45pm.

They were joined by crews from Watton and Hingham to reports of a building fire.

This was extinguished before the arrival of the brigade.