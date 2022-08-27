Fire that ripped across isolated island blamed on disposable barbecues

A fire that ripped across coastal grassland on a rural north Norfolk island has been blamed on disposable barbecues - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

A blaze which tore across a rural Norfolk island has been blamed on disposable barbecues.

Firefighters were called to the fire yesterday (August 26) on Scolt Head Island off the north Norfolk coast just after 4pm.

Three crews from Hunstanton, Cromer and Heacham attended and used backpack sprayers to extinguish the grass fire.

Firefighters were tackling the blaze for several hours after it began on Friday afternoon on Scolt Head Island - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Pictures show the scorched land left in the wake of the blaze.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has blamed the fire on people using disposable barbecues.

A spokesman said: "Disposable barbecues should not be used in public parks or open green spaces.

"They should not be left unattended and people should ensure they are fully extinguished to ensure it is out before safely disposing of it."