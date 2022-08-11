News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Six fire crews battle large field blaze in south Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:31 PM August 11, 2022
Fire crews have been battling a large field blaze in Ketteringham near Wymondham.

Fire crews have been battling a large field blaze in Ketteringham near Wymondham. - Credit: Emily Altria

Firefighters have been battling a large field blaze in a south Norfolk village this afternoon.

Six crews were called to the fire on Church Road in Ketteringham, near Wymondham, at about 2.14pm.

They used hoses and hand appliances to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was under control by 2.45pm and thermal imaging cameras were used to check for hotspots.

Ketteringham Hall was evacuated while the fire burned.

Crews from Hethersett, Earlham, Sprowston and Carrow were in attendance and left the scene at 3.47pm.



Norfolk Live News
Wymondham News

