Six fire crews battle large field blaze in south Norfolk

Fire crews have been battling a large field blaze in Ketteringham near Wymondham. - Credit: Emily Altria

Firefighters have been battling a large field blaze in a south Norfolk village this afternoon.

Six crews were called to the fire on Church Road in Ketteringham, near Wymondham, at about 2.14pm.

They used hoses and hand appliances to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was under control by 2.45pm and thermal imaging cameras were used to check for hotspots.

Ketteringham Hall was evacuated while the fire burned.

Crews from Hethersett, Earlham, Sprowston and Carrow were in attendance and left the scene at 3.47pm.







