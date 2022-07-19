News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Firefighters battle field blaze in Norfolk Broads village

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:06 PM July 19, 2022
Updated: 2:18 PM July 19, 2022
Firefighters have been battling a field fire in Barton Turf

Firefighters have been battling a field fire in Barton Turf - Credit: Simon Ciappara

Firefighters have been battling a blaze that has broken out in a field in a Norfolk Broads village.

Emergency services were called at 11.47am on Tuesday (July 19) to reports of a fire in the open at Barton Turf.

Six appliances from Stalham, Wroxham, Martham, Acle, Gorleston and Great Yarmouth had arrived at the scene by 12pm. 

The fire was quickly spreading across the field  - Barton Turf

The fire was quickly spreading across the field - Credit: Simon Ciappara

Eyewitness Simon Ciappara, from Neatishead, captured pictures of the blaze.

Smoke billowed into the air as the fire in Barton Turf raged on

Smoke billowed into the air as the fire in Barton Turf raged on - Credit: Simon Ciappara

He said: "I was sitting at home when a friend called and told me about the fire, as I'm a keen photographer.

"Once there I could see the fire crews hard at work with some of the firefighters beating the flames to put them out.

"Even from a distance you could see their weariness battling the fire in such heat.

Firefighters battle a field fire in Barton Turf

Firefighters battle a field fire in Barton Turf - Credit: Simon Ciappara

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk school closures announced for Tuesday as temperatures to hit 41C
  2. 2 Air ambulance called to Norfolk school following medical emergency
  3. 3 Fire crews battle huge blaze that left hundreds of homes without power
  1. 4 Artificial grass prompts one of many school closures in heatwave
  2. 5 Popular music event 'ruined' by people arriving with their own alcohol
  3. 6 The Highway Code rule to be aware of while driving in hot weather
  4. 7 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave
  5. 8 More school closures announced as 'extreme heat' sets in
  6. 9 Man 'fatally stabbed 17 times in row over motorbike noise'
  7. 10 Fierce blaze breaks out in Norfolk coastal park

"A farmer was also trying to shovel straw out of the way from the flames with a forklift and fortunately the field had been harvested.

"The heat haze coming off the flames was extraordinary, you could see it rising 15 to 20ft in the air."


Norfolk Live News
Norfolk Broads News

Don't Miss

Lynne Burdon

Will second home 'ban' see 'Prosecco Ghetto' regain its fizz... or lose it?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_churchwalk_burnhammarket_jul22

See inside home in one of UK's 'poshest villages' on sale for £425k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Farmers and landowners across East Anglia are seeking to create battery storage systems

Farming

Farmers seek new incomes by building energy storage batteries

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
The route has been designed to be ridden over four or five days in one go

Norwich Live News

New 228-mile cycle route tour of Norfolk to open

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon