Fire crews tackle large blaze at old holiday park

PUBLISHED: 06:57 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:11 22 August 2019

Norfolk fire service were called to a fire at Pontins at 1.20am this morning. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norfolk fire service were called to a fire at Pontins at 1.20am this morning. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Fire crews are tackling blaze at the old Pontins site in Hemsby in the early hours this morning.

Six fire crews were called to the site at 1.20am this morning when a passerby reported flames.

One crew is still on site and day crews will be returning later this morning to fight the flames in light.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service are advising people nearby to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed.

The fire is believed to have started in the old theatre in the main building.

Five pumps and an aerial ladder platform have been used to beat flames.

More to follow.

