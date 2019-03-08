Search

Fire service attend to a horse stuck in water

PUBLISHED: 21:11 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:57 25 June 2019

Norfolk Fire and Rescue have been called to rescue a horse stuck in water in Geldeston. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue have been called to rescue a horse stuck in water in Geldeston.

The fire service were called to a field in Geldeston at 7.18pm to reports of a horse in water.

An appliance from Harleston along with the Technical Rescue Unit from Carrow assisted with the rescue of a horse in a dyke.

The crews used animal rescue equipment and hand appliances to release the animal.

