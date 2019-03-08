Fire service attend to a horse stuck in water
PUBLISHED: 21:11 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:57 25 June 2019
Archant
Norfolk Fire and Rescue have been called to rescue a horse stuck in water in Geldeston.
You may also want to watch:
The fire service were called to a field in Geldeston at 7.18pm to reports of a horse in water.
An appliance from Harleston along with the Technical Rescue Unit from Carrow assisted with the rescue of a horse in a dyke.
The crews used animal rescue equipment and hand appliances to release the animal.
Comments have been disabled on this article.