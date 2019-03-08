Fire service attend to a horse stuck in water

Norfolk Fire and Rescue have been called to rescue a horse stuck in water in Geldeston. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue have been called to rescue a horse stuck in water in Geldeston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The fire service were called to a field in Geldeston at 7.18pm to reports of a horse in water.

An appliance from Harleston along with the Technical Rescue Unit from Carrow assisted with the rescue of a horse in a dyke.

The crews used animal rescue equipment and hand appliances to release the animal.