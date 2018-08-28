Updated
Fire service attend to kitchen blaze in Dereham
PUBLISHED: 14:36 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:47 27 November 2018
Fire services were called to put out a kitchen blaze in Dereham.
Two fire engines from the mid-Norfolk town attended to a small fire in a kitchen on Cartledge Close, off Moorgate Road, at 1.33pm on Tuesday.
The crews arrived at the scene at 1.39pm and used main and hose reel jets along with a thermal imaging camera to put out the fire.
Appliances that attended the fire left the scene at 2.20pm.
Nobody is believed to have been injured in the blaze.