Fire service attend to kitchen blaze in Dereham

Two fire engines from Dereham attended a small fire in a kitchen on Cartledge Close. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

Fire services were called to put out a kitchen blaze in Dereham.

Two fire engines from the mid-Norfolk town attended to a small fire in a kitchen on Cartledge Close, off Moorgate Road, at 1.33pm on Tuesday.

The crews arrived at the scene at 1.39pm and used main and hose reel jets along with a thermal imaging camera to put out the fire.

Appliances that attended the fire left the scene at 2.20pm.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the blaze.