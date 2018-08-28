Search

Roads closed as fire service are called to Norwich Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 07:53 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 16 January 2019

Fire engines outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer

Fire engines outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer

Archant

Firefighters are attending an incident at Norwich’s Theatre Royal, police have closed off Theatre Street, Rampant Horse Street and Chapel Field North while they deal with the incident.

Police car blocking where Rampant Horse Street turns into Theatre Street. Picture Dan GrimmerPolice car blocking where Rampant Horse Street turns into Theatre Street. Picture Dan Grimmer

Fire crews were called at just after 7am on Wednesday.

There are four appliances at the scene and hoses are being used. It is not clear precisely what the crews are dealing with but there is a smell of burning.

The incident seems to be focused on the Dencora House section of the theatre, not the main part. Firefighters are inside Dencora House using torches.

Torches are also being shone at the outside of the building.

Firefighters at the Theatre Royal in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.Firefighters at the Theatre Royal in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

First Norwich has said that due to the Theatre Street road closure the 21 and 22 outbound services will be stopping outside Sainsbury’s. The 23 and 24 outbound services will also be stopping outside Sainsbury’s with inbound buses stopping outside Debenhams.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia are due to perform two shows of its Cinderella production at the theatre today, with a matinee performance at 2.30pm.

• More to follow.

