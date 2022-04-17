Scene of devastation after pallet blaze which shut A17
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Blackened rubble scattered next to a roadside is all that can be seen following a fire which tore through thousands of pallets.
The blaze on Saturday, April 16, closed one of the main routes in and out of Norfolk for 12 hours.
It took ten crews almost three hours to bring the blaze at Walpole Cross Keys, near King's Lynn, under control after the alarm was raised at around 3pm on Saturday.
The main A17 was closed as appliances shuttled to and from a hydrant to pick up fresh water supplies, while firefighters using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus battled the flames.
The site was closed off and deserted in the aftermath of the fire, which completely destroyed a 20ft-high stack of pallets.
A vehicle on the site was also destroyed by the fire, which at its height sent a plume of black smoke hundreds of feet into the air.
The road remained closed as thousands headed home from the coast after one of the hottest days of the year.
Drivers had to take a diversion through Clenchwarton and Terrington.