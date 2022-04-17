News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Scene of devastation after pallet blaze which shut A17

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:18 PM April 17, 2022
A17 fire

The aftermath of the fire at Walpole Cross Keys, beside the A17 - Credit: Chris Bishop

Blackened rubble scattered next to a roadside is all that can be seen following a fire which tore through thousands of pallets.

The blaze on Saturday, April 16, closed one of the main routes in and out of Norfolk for 12 hours.

It took ten crews almost three hours to bring the blaze at Walpole Cross Keys, near King's Lynn, under control after the alarm was raised at around 3pm on Saturday.

A17 fire

Firefighters took around three hours to put out the blaze - Credit: Chris Bishop

The main A17 was closed as appliances shuttled to and from a hydrant to pick up fresh water supplies, while firefighters using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus battled the flames.

The site was closed off and deserted in the aftermath of the fire, which completely destroyed a 20ft-high stack of pallets.

A17 fire

The fire spread to roadside trees along the A17 - Credit: Chris Bishop

A vehicle on the site was also destroyed by the fire, which at its height sent a plume of black smoke hundreds of feet into the air.

The road remained closed as thousands headed home from the coast after one of the hottest days of the year.

A17 fire

The main A17 was closed for 12 hours - Credit: Chris Bishop

Drivers had to take a diversion through Clenchwarton and Terrington.

