Fire near National Trust landmark takes five hours to extinguish
PUBLISHED: 21:49 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 21:49 24 June 2020
Firefighters had to use a boat in a five hour operation to control a blaze near Horsey Windpump.
Emergency services were called shortly before 4pm to a grass fire that had taken hold close to the National Trust site on the Norfolk Broads.
Fire crews from Marthan and Stalham attended the scene and the fire was brought under control after 9pm.
The iconic windpump is located next to Horsey Mere, about a mile inland from the coast.
Difficulty accessing the fire in undergrowth on the opposite side of the water meant a fire service boat was used.
The car park at the National Trust maintained site was recently reopened following the coronavirus crisis. The windpump remains closed to the public.
