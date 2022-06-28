Hay bale fire leaves holidaymakers stuck on campsite

Campers were stuck on their holiday park after a fire in a nearby field. - Credit: Archant/Submitted

A hay bale fire left a number of holidaymakers trapped on a campsite in east Norfolk.

The fire happened at about 6.50pm on Saturday, June 25, in Palling Road near Horsey Gap.

Two crews from Martham and Stalham attended and managed to extinguish the fire by 10.50pm.

The following day the fire reignited at 3.20pm just as many tourists were preparing to make their way home from the nearby Waxham Sands Holiday Park.

One holidaymaker, Debbie Hargrave from Hethersett, who had spent the weekend at the site with her husband and three children, was told she had a 15-minute window to leave the site or she would have to wait until the fire service had dealt with the blaze.

Mrs Hargrave opted to stay at the site as she said she would not be able to take her tent down in time to leave.

She said: "We heard about the fire starting at Saturday teatime but then as we were leaving we were told it had reignited.

"It was hay bales on a nearby field and we could smell the burning across the site.

"We weren't sure if we could leave and then we were told we would have a 15-minute window to leave, but that wasn't enough time so we stayed, as quite a few people had tried to leave and were turned away.

"We ended up having to wait a couple of hours but the staff were amazing.

"They gave us sandwiches, reopened the shop and gave us places to sit.

"We eventually got away at about 9pm as it took us a while to pack everything away and go.

"As we were leaving we saw the hedges were singed."

Fire crews from Great Yarmouth and Stalham were able to extinguish the blaze by 5.30pm using hoses and jets.

Waxham Sands Holiday Park has been contacted for comment.