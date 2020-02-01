Crews called out to kitchen fire
PUBLISHED: 20:05 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:05 01 February 2020
Archant
Firefighters have tackled a fire in a kitchen this evening.
Crews from Sandringham and King's Lynn were called to White Horse Drive, Dersingham just before 6.30pm.
Norfolk fire service said they used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to put out the blaze.
Once the fire was extinguished, they used positive ventilation on the property and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.
Comments have been disabled on this article.