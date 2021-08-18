News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two crews put out house fire in town

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:49 PM August 18, 2021   
Police and fire crews remain on the scene of a house fire

Fire crews from King's Lynn put out a fire at Old Brewery Court in the town in the early hours - Credit: James Bass

Two fire crews were called to a house fire in the early hours of today.

Appliances from King's Lynn north and south fire and rescue stations were sent to Old Brewery Court, off the town's Guanock Terrace after the alarm was raised at 11.57pm

They took 20 minutes to put out the fire using breathing apparatus and hosereel jets fed by a hydrant.

Thermal imaging cameras were used to check for hotspots in the property before they left the scene.

No-one is believed to have been injured. An ambulance was also sent to the scene but was not needed.


King's Lynn News

