Two crews put out house fire in town
Published: 2:49 PM August 18, 2021
- Credit: James Bass
Two fire crews were called to a house fire in the early hours of today.
Appliances from King's Lynn north and south fire and rescue stations were sent to Old Brewery Court, off the town's Guanock Terrace after the alarm was raised at 11.57pm
They took 20 minutes to put out the fire using breathing apparatus and hosereel jets fed by a hydrant.
Thermal imaging cameras were used to check for hotspots in the property before they left the scene.
No-one is believed to have been injured. An ambulance was also sent to the scene but was not needed.
