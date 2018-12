Fire deliberately started in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service had to put out a fire which was started deliberately on Friday afternoon in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire which was started deliberately in Great Yarmouth on Friday afternoon.

Crews used hand appliances to extinguish the fire in King Street.

They were called to the incident at 2.08pm.