Drone footage of seven-hour fire which caused 'extensive damage' to shop

Video

Published: 6:56 AM June 4, 2021 Updated: 7:06 AM June 4, 2021

The scene in King Street, Great Yarmouth, on Thursday night after a fire broke out in the Cex shop. - Credit: NSRAPT

A Great Yarmouth shop has been extensively damaged after firefighters battled for seven hours to quell a blaze.

Several crews were called to King Street on Thursday evening after the fire broke out at the Cex video game and technology shop.

They were called at 7.48pm and spent much of the night working, wearing breathing apparatus and using main and hose reel jets to put it out.

The stop message was received at 2.46am, and the last pump left the scene at around 4am, a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said.

Another crew went back to the scene at 6.30am on Friday to check on the scene, but all was well when they arrived.

You may also want to watch:

The spokesperson said no-one had been injured in the blaze.

He added it was "too early to tell" what had caused the fire, which eyewitnesses said started in the shop and also moved into the Subway store next door.

Drone footage taken from above the building shows smoke billowing into the skies above the town, showing the scale of the fire.

Fire crews are currently tackling a building fire at the Cex shop on King Street, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

A group of onlookers can be seen behind the cordon at the end of King Street, while firefighters carried out their work.

One eyewitness, Jack Ellis, said he saw the smoke from the blaze from close to the river.

He said a large crowd of onlookers had gathered and that there was a heavy emergency services presence in the area.

Mr Ellis said: “It definitely looked serious from the way the firefighters were rushing around. I saw smoke flowing out from the shop entrance and all of the windows above.”

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said units from Acle had been assisting the Fire Service on the scene.

People have been posting about the fire on social media.

On Thursday night, @GeoJackHD tweeted: "Great Yarmouth CEX is very much so on fire... Shop floor and 3 floors above all blowing thick smoke. Doesn't look good at all for the shops around it!"

And @norwichgiant posted: "Great Yarmouth CEX store is very much on fire. Plumes of smoke billowing out of the building."