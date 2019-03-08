Search

'Lucky there were no casualties' - firefighters tackling bungalow blaze

PUBLISHED: 18:37 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:34 15 July 2019

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a bungalow in Fakenham. Picture: Gemma Grand

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a bungalow in Fakenham. Picture: Gemma Grand

Archant

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a bungalow in Fakenham which broke out shortly after 4.45pm.

Crews from the west and north of the county attended the house fire on Gwyn Crescent, and the ambulance service was called as a precaution.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said occupants were home at the time the fire broke out, but all escaped safely.

Neighbour Gemma Grand said the first retained fire crew was on the scene within 10 minutes.

"I can't believe anyone is considering cutting back on these services," she added.

"Luckily there has been no casualties but could we say the same if we were waiting on the full time stations that are all at least 20 miles away?"

Appliances attended from Fakenham, Holt, King's Lynn and Wells, along with the aerial ladder platform from Lynn.

They are battling a 15 metres by 10 metres area affected by the fire, working in pairs using breathing apparatus and main and hose reel jets.

