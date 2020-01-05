Search

Advanced search

Firefighters called to railway

PUBLISHED: 18:27 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:37 05 January 2020

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at a railway. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at a railway. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Fire crews were called to a section of railway to tackle a fire.

Teams from Carrow and Sprowston were called to Cremorne Lane, Thorpe, in Norwich, at about 4.30pm today, Sunday, January 5, to an exhaust fire that had started next to the tracks.

You may also want to watch:

It is believed workers had been using equipment on the tracks when the small fire started.

The crews used breathing apparatus while tackling the blaze.

A spokesman for the service said the firefighters were on the scene for about 45 minutes.

No-one is believed to have been injured and train services have not been affected.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Driver taken to hospital after early morning car crash

A driver was taken to hospital following a crash on The Hill in Westwick, off the B1150 near North Walsham. Picture Google.

Lifelong Canaries fan leaves club £100 in his will to buy players a drink

Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, at a Norwich City Football Club home match with his daughters Dr Sarah Greaves and Jane Warden. Picture: Dr Sarah Greaves

Police dogs track driver who flipped car

The driver of this car fled the scene of crashing. Picture: Fenland Police

Reader Letter: Turn off the speed cameras

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham. Picture Archant.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join the Queen for Sandringham church service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend a morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Norwich Market to stay open late for new festival

Norwich Market stallholders featuring Joe Ridoutt from Bo-tanical, William and Mark Wright from Taxi Vintage Clothing and Heather Lovering from Lovering and Co. The market is opeining late on February 13 for the Love Light Norwich festival. Picture: Norwich BID

Roads set to close for work on new pedestrian crossings

The junction of Mile Cross Road, Heigham Street, and Nelson Street, where a petition has been started for a safe pedestrian crossing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk XC Championships: ‘It means a lot to me’ - BVH’s Michael Eccles so proud to win in Thetford

Bure Valley Harriers takes victory at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Mark Hewlett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists