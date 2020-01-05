Firefighters called to railway
Fire crews were called to a section of railway to tackle a fire.
Teams from Carrow and Sprowston were called to Cremorne Lane, Thorpe, in Norwich, at about 4.30pm today, Sunday, January 5, to an exhaust fire that had started next to the tracks.
It is believed workers had been using equipment on the tracks when the small fire started.
The crews used breathing apparatus while tackling the blaze.
A spokesman for the service said the firefighters were on the scene for about 45 minutes.
No-one is believed to have been injured and train services have not been affected.
