Dramatic aerial images capture scene as major blaze engulfs house

Published: 6:45 PM June 5, 2021

Image taken from light aircraft of fire at house in Cromer. - Credit: Clive and Shirley James

Four fire crews have fought to save a house in a quiet residential street after a serious blaze.

Emergency services were called to Stevens Road in Cromer at 2.35pm after reports of a blaze at a property.

Image taken from light aircraft of fire at house in Cromer. - Credit: Clive and Shirley James

Fire appliances from Sheringham, North Walsham, Aylsham and Mundesley attended the blaze that had engulfed parts of the domestic building.

A thick plume of smoke could be seen for miles around the north Norfolk seaside town and was captured in these dramatic images from a light aircraft.

Image taken from light aircraft of fire at house in Cromer. - Credit: Clive and Shirley James

Firefighters used breathing apparatus to access the house as they fought for almost three hours to extinguish the fire.

You may also want to watch:

Crews used a hydraulic platform to access the flames from above.

Police closed Stevens Road, where houses back on to the railway line. Ambulance services also attended the scene. It is not believed that anyone was seriously injured.

Image taken from light aircraft of fire at house in Cromer. - Credit: Clive and Shirley James



