Fire breaks out in woodland at Brandon Country Park
Published: 3:23 PM April 26, 2021 Updated: 4:08 PM April 26, 2021
- Credit: Tom Chapman
Emergency services have been called to reports of a fire at a town’s country park.
Fire crews were alerted at around 1pm on Monday, April 26, to reports of a fire at Brandon Country Park, just off the A1065.
It has been reported that an area of woodland and bushes is “well alight”, just south west of Brandon.
Four pumps and a water carrier are currently at the scene.
A spokesman said: “This is an ongoing incident. The main priority is to contain and extinguish the fire.”
Roads remain open but drivers are being asked to avoid area.
