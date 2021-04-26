News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fire breaks out in woodland at Brandon Country Park

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:23 PM April 26, 2021    Updated: 4:08 PM April 26, 2021
Fire crews were alerted at around 1pm on Monday, April 26, to reports of a fire at Brandon Country Park, just off the A1065. 

Fire crews were alerted at around 1pm on Monday, April 26, to reports of a fire at Brandon Country Park, just off the A1065. - Credit: Tom Chapman

Emergency services have been called to reports of a fire at a town’s country park.  

Fire crews were alerted at around 1pm on Monday, April 26, to reports of a fire at Brandon Country Park, just off the A1065.

Fire crews were alerted at around 1pm on Monday, April 26, to reports of a fire at Brandon Country Park, just off the A1065.

Fire crews were alerted at around 1pm on Monday, April 26, to reports of a fire at Brandon Country Park, just off the A1065. - Credit: Tom Chapman

It has been reported that an area of woodland and bushes is “well alight”, just south west of Brandon.  

Four pumps and a water carrier are currently at the scene.

Fire crews were alerted at around 1pm on Monday, April 26, to reports of a fire at Brandon Country Park, just off the A1065.

Fire crews were alerted at around 1pm on Monday, April 26, to reports of a fire at Brandon Country Park, just off the A1065. - Credit: Tom Chapman

A spokesman said: “This is an ongoing incident. The main priority is to contain and extinguish the fire.”

Roads remain open but drivers are being asked to avoid area.

Brandon Country Park remains closed to the public while police investigations continue into the deat

Emergency services have been called to reports of a fire at Brandon Country Park. - Credit: Emily Thomson


Most Read

  1. 1 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
  2. 2 WATCH: Footage of fire tearing through bungalow
  3. 3 Norwich's modern store that rose from rubble of The Blitz
  1. 4 Plan to add 200 more houses to 1,196-home development
  2. 5 'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700
  3. 6 Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross
  4. 7 Seven crews tackle blaze in derelict building
  5. 8 Photos show damage caused in bungalow blaze
  6. 9 Tributes paid to father-of-three and tireless mental health campaigner
  7. 10 Twenty fire crews called to thatched roof blaze in Suffolk village
Brandon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cuckoo Road, Stow Bridge, near King's Lynn Norfolk

Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A red kite has been shot dead and hung from a tree in Cockley Cley

Endangered red kite shot dead and hung from tree

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Cafe Gelato in Norwich welcomed Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

5 celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2021

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Luke and Klara Hawes Norfolk

Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus