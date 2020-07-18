Fire crews tackle large blaze in village

Firefighters from across mid Norfolk are tackling a blaze at commercial premises.

Emergency services were called at 6.10am on Saturday after reports that a building was on fire in Moorend Lane at Stibbard.

Fire crews from Fakenham, Holt and Reepham are at the scene. They have been backed up by a water carrier from Hethersett.

Moorend Lane runs through the centre of the village.

Norfolk Fire Service has advised all residents in the vicinity to keep windows and doors closed until further notice.

More to follow