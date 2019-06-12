Search

Two taken to hospital after fire in Norwich flat

12 June, 2019 - 12:39
St Johns Street in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

St Johns Street in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Archant

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire in a Norwich city centre flat.

Seven fire crews were called to the fire near St Johns Street, off Mountergate, at just after 5.30am today (Wednesday, May 12).

Crews from Carrow, Sprowston, Earlham, Hethersett, Wroxham, Wymondham and Loddon were called to the fire.

They wore breathing equipment as they tackled the flames and used positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke from the flat.

The last appliance left the scene at just after 7am.

A spokeswoman for East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called shortly before 6am to reports of a fire in St Johns Street, Norwich.

"A rapid response vehicle, two ambulances and an ambulance officer attended. Two people were assessed at the scene and transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and care."

