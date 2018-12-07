Search

Cat and dog rescued by firefighters in separate incidents

07 December, 2018 - 10:12
Fire crews were called to rescue a cat and a dog in seperate incidents. Photo: Denise Bradley

A cat and a dog were rescued in separate incidents involving vehicles in west Norfolk.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue crew from Heacham helped the RSPCA rescue a cat in Titchwell at around 3.45pm yesterday (Thursday, December 6). The feline was trapped in a car bonnet.

Later on, at around 5.14pm, a crew from Downham Market was called to a vehicle leaking on the A134 at West Dereham.

The crew made the vehicles and scene safe and released a trapped dog from the vehicle.

