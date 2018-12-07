Cat and dog rescued by firefighters in separate incidents
07 December, 2018 - 10:12
Archant
A cat and a dog were rescued in separate incidents involving vehicles in west Norfolk.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue crew from Heacham helped the RSPCA rescue a cat in Titchwell at around 3.45pm yesterday (Thursday, December 6). The feline was trapped in a car bonnet.
Later on, at around 5.14pm, a crew from Downham Market was called to a vehicle leaking on the A134 at West Dereham.
The crew made the vehicles and scene safe and released a trapped dog from the vehicle.