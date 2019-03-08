Firefighters battle large gorse fire at north Norfolk beauty spot
PUBLISHED: 07:05 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:05 16 March 2019
Firefighters were called to put out a blaze the size of two international rugby fields at a north Norfolk beauty spot overnight.
The crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 8.49pm on Friday March 15 to Kelling Heath, between Sheringham and Holt.
Appliances from Sheringham, Holt, Cromer and the water carrier from Fakenham attended to the fire on Kelling Heath.
Crews put out two hectares of gorse using hose reel jets.