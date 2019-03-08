Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Firefighters battle large gorse fire at north Norfolk beauty spot

PUBLISHED: 07:05 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:05 16 March 2019

Firefighters were called to put out a fire at Kelling Heath. Picture: RICHARD BRUNTON PHOTOGRAPHY

Firefighters were called to put out a fire at Kelling Heath. Picture: RICHARD BRUNTON PHOTOGRAPHY

Firefighters were called to put out a blaze the size of two international rugby fields at a north Norfolk beauty spot overnight.

The crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 8.49pm on Friday March 15 to Kelling Heath, between Sheringham and Holt.

Appliances from Sheringham, Holt, Cromer and the water carrier from Fakenham attended to the fire on Kelling Heath.

Crews put out two hectares of gorse using hose reel jets.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters battle large gorse fire at north Norfolk beauty spot

Firefighters were called to put out a fire at Kelling Heath. Picture: RICHARD BRUNTON PHOTOGRAPHY

Former Norfolk man appears in Netflix documentary about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Robert Murat photographed in Praia da Luz in 2007, Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

“I had nothing to lose” - UEA graduate’s tragic spiral into crack and heroin addiction

Angela Davey. Picture: Facebook

Popular Norwich hot dog stand restores four-star food hygiene rating after reinspection

JD's Hotdogs stall in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Drugs are everywhere’ - police admit supply to city unchanged despite 1,000 arrests

Police officers seized more than £1,000 worth of Class A drugs while executing a drugs warrent in Russell Street on Monday. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘You will never succeed just biting nails’ - Farke ready to unleash attacking arsenal at Rotherham

Emi Buendia is starring in Norwich City's title tilt Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

‘He wanted to ram a police car’ - man arrested for drink and drug driving

Police arrested a driver for driving while unfit through drink and drugs. Picture: Norfolk Police

“I had nothing to lose” - UEA graduate’s tragic spiral into crack and heroin addiction

Angela Davey. Picture: Facebook
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists