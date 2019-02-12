Search

People urged to close doors and windows as firefighters tackle blaze on industrial estate

PUBLISHED: 10:45 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 03 March 2019

Firefighters have been called to Rackheath Industrial Estate. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters have been called to Rackheath Industrial Estate. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

People have been urged to close their doors and windows as firefighters tackle a blaze at an industrial estate.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service urged people to avoid the area around Rackheath Industrial Estate while they deal with the fire.

The service has sent a number of appliances to fight the flames in one of the industrial units on the estate.

The fire started at just after 9am today (Sunday, March 3) and the incident is ongoing.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service tweeted at just after 10.30am: “Please be advised we are currently dealing with a fire in an industrial unit in Rackheath.

“We strongly advise to avoid the area. As a precautionary measure we recommend closing doors and windows if you live in the vicinity.”

In January 2011. Rackheath Industrial Estate was the scene of an explosion which completely destroyed a cafe on the site.

The explosion happened at night, but it caused chaos on the estate for the next few days.

