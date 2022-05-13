Updated
Eight fire crews battle blaze at home in west Norfolk village
- Credit: Sarah Hussain
Eight fire crews are currently battling a blaze at a property in west Norfolk.
Norfolk Fire Service were called at 11.50am to reports of a fire in a house in Runcton Holme, near Downham Market.
Crews remain at the scene in School Road.
The road has been cordoned off and police are also in attendance.
Sarah Hussain, reporting from the scene, has said the roof of the house has fallen in and the chimney is charred.
The fire was under control by 2pm but smoke can still be seen rising from the house.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service support unit and UK Power Network engineers are also at the scene.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk woman dies after being stung by wasp in Spain
- 2 'London girl' transforms her Norfolk home into the ultimate retreat
- 3 Country house with three flats, treehouse and pool up for sale
- 4 Tributes to "highly-valued" technician who died at Norfolk DAF dealership
- 5 Holkham pub closes to drinkers to become hotel and restaurant
- 6 Extra speed check camera vans to target Norfolk's 'village speeders'
- 7 Council set to sell mobile home site
- 8 Five-vehicle crash causes delays on A47
- 9 Plane gets into difficulty while landing at Norfolk airfield
- 10 Dinosaur spotted at Beccles Lido as part of Jurassic World film campaign
More details to follow.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.