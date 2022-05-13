Eight fire crews battle blaze at home in west Norfolk village

Updated

The roof of a house in Runcton Holme has caved in following a fire - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Eight fire crews are currently battling a blaze at a property in west Norfolk.

Norfolk Fire Service were called at 11.50am to reports of a fire in a house in Runcton Holme, near Downham Market.

Crews remain at the scene in School Road.

Eight fire crews are battling a blaze at a home in Runcton Holme in west Norfolk - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The road has been cordoned off and police are also in attendance.

Sarah Hussain, reporting from the scene, has said the roof of the house has fallen in and the chimney is charred.

Eight fire crews are battling a blaze at a home in Runcton Holme in west Norfolk - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The fire was under control by 2pm but smoke can still be seen rising from the house.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service support unit and UK Power Network engineers are also at the scene.

Eight fire appliances, a support team and police have attended the fire in Runcton Holme - Credit: Sarah Hussain

More details to follow.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

