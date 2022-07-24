Wroxham Barns closes due to blaze at Hoveton
Published: 2:40 PM July 24, 2022
Updated: 3:37 PM July 24, 2022
- Credit: Sue Grime
A blaze has broken out in Hoveton.
The fire is believed to be just off Tunstead Road in the village.
Fire crews were called to the scene at 1.33pm this afternoon, July 24, and remain at the scene as of 2.21pm.
Wroxham Barns - a visitor attraction in Tunstead Road - has posted on its social media saying it is closing the site for the safety of the team, customers and animals.
Greater Anglia has also tweeted saying that it has suspended services between Hoveton and North Walsham due to to a fire in the area.
Eyewitnesses said they could see a plume of black smoke billowing into the air.
One said that two fields appear to be on fire, one that has been harvested and one that is still full of crops.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk pub garden named one of the best in the UK
- 2 Current UK No.1 artist revealed as surprise guest at Latitude Festival
- 3 Patrols continuing after anti-social behaviour at nature reserve
- 4 'A rough night': Village picking up the pieces after blaze destroys homes
- 5 Fuel prices fall bringing relief for long-suffering drivers
- 6 Cliff edge caravans will move inland to avoid coastal erosion
- 7 Ross Kemp celebrates birthday in Norfolk
- 8 The tiny Norfolk village home to 'Norfolk's best' farm shop and pub
- 9 Burst water main floods home and causes road to bow
- 10 Coastal home with heated pool and sauna on goes up for sale
More to follow.