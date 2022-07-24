News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wroxham Barns closes due to blaze at Hoveton

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:40 PM July 24, 2022
Updated: 3:37 PM July 24, 2022
The blaze in Hoveton is understood to be off Tunstead Road near Wroxham Barns - Credit: Sue Grime

A blaze has broken out in Hoveton.

The fire is believed to be just off Tunstead Road in the village.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 1.33pm this afternoon, July 24, and remain at the scene as of 2.21pm.

A view of the blaze from a neightbouring field - Credit: Cityroots Farm

Wroxham Barns - a visitor attraction in Tunstead Road - has posted on its social media saying it is closing the site for the safety of the team, customers and animals.

Greater Anglia has also tweeted saying that it has suspended services between Hoveton and North Walsham due to to a fire in the area.

There are a number of fire crews at the scene - Credit: Alison Cavanagh

Eyewitnesses said they could see a plume of black smoke billowing into the air.

One said that two fields appear to be on fire, one that has been harvested and one that is still full of crops.

More to follow.

