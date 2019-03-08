Fire crews battle hay bale blaze in west Norfolk

Church Road in Emneth. Three fire crews from Norfolk and Cambridgeshire were called to a fire in the area. Picture: Google Google

Three fire crews were called to west Norfolk after a large area of vegetation caught alight.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire in Emneth at 7.08pm on Sunday and sent crews from Outwell and West Walton. They were joined by a crew from nearby Wisbech.

The fire in Church Road is approximately 40m by 20m and is made up of conifers and hay bales.

Firefighters are using main and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze along with a light portable pump.