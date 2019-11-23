Search

Fire breaks out in tennis pavilion in city park

PUBLISHED: 16:11 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 23 November 2019

A fire has broken out at tennis pavilion in Heigham Park. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A fire has broken out at tennis pavilion in Heigham Park. Picture: Ruth Lawes

People are being warned to close windows and avoid an area of Norwich after a fire broke out in a park.

A fire has broken out at tennis pavilion in Heigham Park. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the tennis pavilion in Heigham Park in Jessopp Road, with four crews called to park at around 2.22pm today.

Norfolk Fire Control said: "It is a significantly large building and thatched so it will take some time to extinguish."

Friends of Heigham Park said on Facebook: "It is great sadness that the lovely tennis pavilion has suffered a fire. We do not know full details. Such a shame and we are sorry to be bearers of bad news."

A fire has broken out at tennis pavilion in Heigham Park. Picture: Ruth LawesA fire has broken out at tennis pavilion in Heigham Park. Picture: Ruth Lawes

It is understood no other emergency services are on the scene but police have been informed.

No roads have been closed and no one has been injured in the fire.

More to follow.

Did you see what happened or do you have pictures of the fire? Email ruth.lawes@archant.co.uk

