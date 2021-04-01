News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews tackling blaze on main shopping street in Great Yarmouth

Sarah Burgess

Published: 4:21 PM April 1, 2021    Updated: 5:25 PM April 1, 2021
Fire crews are on scene in Great Yarmouth tackling a blaze at a business and residential property on one of its busiest shopping streets.

According to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, eight fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, drone, control unit and several support vehicles are currently on Regent Road where a fire has broken out in one of the buildings. 

A spokesperson said: "It is a terraced premises, with a business on the ground floor and residential above. We believe the fire source is in the roof area and the fire is under control.

"There are no reports of any injuries. 

"Police and ambulance are also in attendance."

An eyewitness said Regent Road had been blocked off while emergency services dealt with the blaze.

"There were a fair few firemen round the back on Roman Place in breathing apparatus", she said.

"You could hear more sirens on the way when I was there about 45 minutes ago."

The fire is believed to have broken out at 2pm.

