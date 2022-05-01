News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Crews tackle fire overnight at traveller site in Swaffham

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:38 AM May 1, 2022
Crews tackled a fire at The Splashes traveller site in Swaffham. 

Crews tackled a fire at The Splashes traveller site in Swaffham. - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews were called to a traveller site in Swaffham overnight to tackle a blaze.

Appliances from Swaffham, King's Lynn, and Massingham attended the incident at The Splashes, an official residential traveller site off Castle Acre Road, at 11.35pm on Saturday (April 30).

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets, main jets and a compressed air foam system to extinguish the fire. 

Crews then left the scene just after 12.30am on Sunday (May 1) and no injuries were reported. 

Swaffham News

Don't Miss

Rachel Burrows, 30, from Lowestoft was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

'Sadistic' child rapist could have 22 year prison sentence reduced

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Quinto Crane & Plant Ltd - one of the companies based at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. Picture:

50 jobs lost as Quinto Crane and Plant Hire goes into administration

Derin Clark

person
xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

Family home with indoor pool and treehouse on sale for £1.1m

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
David Murrell, a coach with the Norfolk Gazelles, organised a virtual relay challenge, ‘Don’t pass i

Sex offender took pictures of girls at sports events

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon