Crews tackle fire overnight at traveller site in Swaffham

Crews tackled a fire at The Splashes traveller site in Swaffham. - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews were called to a traveller site in Swaffham overnight to tackle a blaze.

Appliances from Swaffham, King's Lynn, and Massingham attended the incident at The Splashes, an official residential traveller site off Castle Acre Road, at 11.35pm on Saturday (April 30).

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets, main jets and a compressed air foam system to extinguish the fire.

Crews then left the scene just after 12.30am on Sunday (May 1) and no injuries were reported.