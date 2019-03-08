Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef Archant

Staff and customers were evacuated from Jarrold in Norwich after a fire in a pizza oven chimney.

Four crews of firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the department store on Exchange Street in Norwich, at 10am (Tuesday, September 17) where a blaze in the flue from restaurant The Exchange had sparked the evacuation.

An East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) incident commander said: "Its a fire in the flue of the pizza oven.

"There are no injuries."

Jarrold tweeted: "There has been a small incident at The Exchange this morning which is now under control."

Staff were evacuated to London Street and police taped off a 10-metre cordon around Jarrold after crowds gathered on Haymarket to watch the drama unfold.

Student nurse Sophie Connaughton said: "I just walked up from City College to get a juice and there was all of this.

"We were told it's a fire in the kitchen."

And sales assistant Ewan Miller, from nearby DIY shop Thorns, added: "The fire service got here at about 10am.

"They were straight in the building with the hoses.

"We were doing a delivery and I said to my colleague 'can you smell smoke?'

"It was like woodchip smoke, which they use in the pizza oven downstairs.

"We think someone from Jarrold called the fire service."

Staff were allowed to re-enter the building at just before 10.45am while customers waited outside for a further five minutes.

The police cordon was removed by 10.50am.

Alan Nicholls, manager of Carrow fire station, said four crews and an aerial ladder platform attended the blaze, and firefighters accessed the building's chimney from Bedford Street.

"We had a small fire in one of the ovens which then caused the flue to catch fire creating a chimney fire," he said.

"It was nothing too major.

"There was really no damage to the oven or the building itself, so we're more here inspecting and making sure the flue is completely extinguished before we leave."

The Exchange is a restaurant in Jarrold which serves wood fired pizza, fresh pasta and salads.

Minnie Moll, chief executive of Jarrold Retail, said: "There was a fire in the top of the chimney from our pizza oven.

"Colleagues and customers responded very quickly and efficiently to evacuate the building and the fire brigade and police were there incredibly quickly.

"We are very grateful to everyone for their support and were pleased to be back open for customer after about 40 minutes, when the fire brigade confirmed that we could re-enter the building."