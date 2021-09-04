Thick smoke billows into air from toilet block blaze
Firefighters spent two hours battling a blaze in a toilet block in Gorleston.
Thick smoke billowed into the air as towering flames engulfed the block on Quay Road in the town, close to the King William IV pub.
Crews from Acle and Lowestoft attended the blaze, which was first reported to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at 8.41pm on Friday night.
Firefighters then spent two hours on the scene tackling the blaze, though the majority of the flames were extinguished within the space of an hour.
The incident brought onlookers out onto the street as the flames lit up the street, with thick smoke filling the air.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk and Fire Rescue Service was unable to confirm the cause of the blaze at this stage.
They said the blaze was put out by around 9.45pm, with crews then leaving the scene by 10.40pm once they were satisfied the danger was dealt with.
