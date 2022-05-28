News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Multiple fire crews tackle farm blaze overnight

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:35 AM May 28, 2022
Fire crews tackled a blaze at a farm in West Caister overnight. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Multiple fire crews attended a fire at a farm building overnight in West Caister.

Appliances from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Martham, Acle and Sprowston were called to the incident in Low Road at just after 10pm on Friday evening (May 27).

They found the outdoor storage building on fire and used main jets, hose reel jets and compressed air foam to extinguish it.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.

No one was injured in the incident and the fire was out by 12.30am on Saturday morning. 

