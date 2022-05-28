Multiple fire crews tackle farm blaze overnight

Multiple fire crews attended a fire at a farm building overnight in West Caister.

Appliances from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Martham, Acle and Sprowston were called to the incident in Low Road at just after 10pm on Friday evening (May 27).

They found the outdoor storage building on fire and used main jets, hose reel jets and compressed air foam to extinguish it.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.

No one was injured in the incident and the fire was out by 12.30am on Saturday morning.