Kitten is only one of her siblings not to be chosen for home

There are lots of new faces at the RSPCA East Norfolk this week, all hoping for a new home and happy future.

One of them is Penny who is the last of her three siblings still looking for a home.

She is around seven weeks old and will be ready for a home once she's had her first vaccination next week.

If you think you could give Penny the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA East Norfolk at the end of this article.

There are a number of other cats also looking for a home this week.

Fishnet is the youngest of a group of 13 cats who all came into the charity's care together.

She is thought to be around a year old and, though timid initially, is a friendly little cat.

Rayon, Suede and Tartan are thought to be brothers.

They are very timid natured but with some time and love staff say they will show you their friendly and gentle personalities.

They get along well with all the other cats who they came to the RSPCA with and it would be nice if they could be rehomed in pairs.

Damask, Lace and Velvet are another three of the group hoping to find homes soon.

Lace and Velvet purr as soon as you stroke them, Damask is a little more shy.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

