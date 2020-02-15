Search

Advanced search

Kitten is only one of her siblings not to be chosen for home

15 February, 2020 - 09:00
Penny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Penny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

There are lots of new faces at the RSPCA East Norfolk this week, all hoping for a new home and happy future.

Fishnet needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkFishnet needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

One of them is Penny who is the last of her three siblings still looking for a home.

She is around seven weeks old and will be ready for a home once she's had her first vaccination next week.

If you think you could give Penny the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA East Norfolk at the end of this article.

There are a number of other cats also looking for a home this week.

Rayon needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkRayon needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Fishnet is the youngest of a group of 13 cats who all came into the charity's care together.

She is thought to be around a year old and, though timid initially, is a friendly little cat.

Rayon, Suede and Tartan are thought to be brothers.

They are very timid natured but with some time and love staff say they will show you their friendly and gentle personalities.

Suede needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSuede needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

They get along well with all the other cats who they came to the RSPCA with and it would be nice if they could be rehomed in pairs.

Damask, Lace and Velvet are another three of the group hoping to find homes soon.

Lace and Velvet purr as soon as you stroke them, Damask is a little more shy.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.

Tartan needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTartan needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

Damask needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkDamask needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Lace needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkLace needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Velvet needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkVelvet needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Holly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkHolly needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Cinderella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCinderella needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Snowdrop needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSnowdrop needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Jess needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkJess needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Most Read

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba enjoy ‘best grub in Norwich’ at popular cafe

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visited No.33 Cafe in Norwich and posed for a photo with chef Gina Watt Credit: Gina Watt

Martin Lewis: If you’re a customer of this company, you’ve been legally robbed

Wonga customers will receive little payout following the Wonga collapse, writes Martin Lewis. Picture: Money Saving Expert/Getty

Woman, 95, fighting for life after care home attack

A 95-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was brutally assaulted, four days after moving into Beech House residential home. Photo: Archant

Ex-hospital boss wanted in Australia corruption probe is living in Norfolk village

Malcolm Stamp (inset) is wanted in Australia in a corruption investigation. He is living in this home in north Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Storm Dennis is set to bring more disruption to Norfolk and the region

A tree in Wensum Park, Norwich, which has been there since before the Second World War, has fallen in Storm Ciara. Picture: TractorWalking on Twitter

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman, 95, fighting for life after care home attack

A 95-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was brutally assaulted, four days after moving into Beech House residential home. Photo: Archant

Storm Dennis is set to bring more disruption to Norfolk and the region

A tree in Wensum Park, Norwich, which has been there since before the Second World War, has fallen in Storm Ciara. Picture: TractorWalking on Twitter

Ex-hospital boss wanted in Australia corruption probe is living in Norfolk village

Malcolm Stamp (inset) is wanted in Australia in a corruption investigation. He is living in this home in north Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Man pulled from ‘intense fire’ at city centre bungalow

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Doorman helped fend off robbers with wooden post in attack on man in city

Robert Scarles-Cole. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24