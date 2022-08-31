Norfolk village to feature in new Channel 5 show

TV presenter Dan Walker is one of the hosts of Digging for Treasure: Tonight - Credit: PA

A Norfolk village is set to appear in an episode of a new programme on Channel 5 next week.

Digging for Treasure: Tonight, which stars hosts Dan Walker, Michaela Strachan and Raksha Dave, visits Fincham, near Downham Market.

Teams of metal detectorists, mudlarkers and marine archaeologists will look to uncover hidden history in the area.

In the penultimate episode of the series, members of the King's Lynn Metal Detecting Group search for evidence of Saxon and Viking settlements.

Who’s looking forward to episode 2 of Digging for Treasure: Tonight! This time we’re in Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 keep your eyes peeled 👀 for our sneak-peeks throughout the week! - Friday night at 9pm on Channel 5#DFT #C5 #MetalDetecting #Scotland #DefinitelyDigging pic.twitter.com/euLZbfk3BD — Digging For Treasure (@dfttc5) August 30, 2022

The detectorists are also on the lookout for artefacts dating back to the 17th century, when the town was a thriving port and key trading hub.

In every episode, experts from the British Museum are on hand to help tell the story of the items discovered.

I’ve often been mistaken 4 lovely @AnnekaRice, well guess what?I’m doing a new series, not Treasure Hunt but ‘Digging For Treasure Tonight’. No helicopters just lots of metal detectors looking for hidden history! Starts Fri 26th, @channel5_tv 9pm with @mrdanwalker & @Raksha_Digs pic.twitter.com/P82dAiMgQe — Michaela Strachan (@michaelastracha) August 18, 2022

Walker is a household name on TV, having previously hosted BBC Breakfast and appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

Strachan is also a regular on the silver screen and is renowned for appearing on BBC One's Countryfile as well as starring alongside Chris Packham in Springwatch and Autumnwatch.

Dave is also a TV presenter as well as an archaeologist and is the current President of the Council for British Archaeology.

Norfolk features on Digging for Treasure at 9pm on Friday, September 9.