Norfolk village to feature in new Channel 5 show
- Credit: PA
A Norfolk village is set to appear in an episode of a new programme on Channel 5 next week.
Digging for Treasure: Tonight, which stars hosts Dan Walker, Michaela Strachan and Raksha Dave, visits Fincham, near Downham Market.
Teams of metal detectorists, mudlarkers and marine archaeologists will look to uncover hidden history in the area.
In the penultimate episode of the series, members of the King's Lynn Metal Detecting Group search for evidence of Saxon and Viking settlements.
The detectorists are also on the lookout for artefacts dating back to the 17th century, when the town was a thriving port and key trading hub.
In every episode, experts from the British Museum are on hand to help tell the story of the items discovered.
Walker is a household name on TV, having previously hosted BBC Breakfast and appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.
Strachan is also a regular on the silver screen and is renowned for appearing on BBC One's Countryfile as well as starring alongside Chris Packham in Springwatch and Autumnwatch.
Dave is also a TV presenter as well as an archaeologist and is the current President of the Council for British Archaeology.
Norfolk features on Digging for Treasure at 9pm on Friday, September 9.