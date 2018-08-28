Search

Finalists for awards recognising the best of Thetford’s community announced

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:04 21 November 2018

The winners of the TARAs 2018. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Archant

Nominations for awards which celebrate unsung heros, community champions, and brilliant volunteers have been announced.

The Thetford Awards Recognising Achievement (TARAs) recognises the best of what the town has to offer by paying tribute to those who do great things in the community.

The categories include Business, Community Event, Sporting, Young Person, Service to the Community, Good Neighbour/Community Impact, Outstanding Contribution, Volunteer, and Lifetime Achievement.

Event organiser Mark Robinson said: “Once again the task for the judging panel was incredibly difficult because of the quality of nominations received. Now we look forward to the gala evening celebrating the stars in our community.

“Every finalist contributes so much to Thetford in their own way and its entirely right we celebrate them. I hope as many as possible are there on the night to see the wonderful community spirit that thrives in Thetford “

The full list of finalists is: Perry’s Taxis, Chilterns, Terry Clucas, Old Golfhouse Vets, Fuzion, Thetford Open Gardens, Megs Casey, Dean Kirton, Ed Sheridan, Terry Lamb, Thetford Bulldogs, Nadine Forde, Alan Horler, Harry Turburville, Ryan Vickers, David Osbourne, Keira Freeman, Moya Brown, Ewa Kaminska, Ali James, Sex, Rock and Roll and Weeding, Philip Turner, and Amy Leeder and Tracey Willats.

Tickets for the main event on Friday, February 1 at the Carnegie Rooms, can be purchased here: https://leapinghare.org/events/norfolk-1/thetford-1/awards/thetford-awards-recognising-achievement-the-taras/

