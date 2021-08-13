News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Film crew moves around coast to Cart Gap

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:57 AM August 13, 2021    Updated: 11:20 AM August 13, 2021
The crew on the beach at Happisburgh. The crew have been filming there and around the coast at

The crew on the beach at Happisburgh. The crew have been filming there and around the coast at Cart Gap over the past few days. - Credit: Chris Hubbard

A film crew which was asked to leave a car park in Happisburgh because they did not have permission to be there have been sighted a little way around the coast in Cart Gap.

Kira Phenix, manager of Smallsticks Cafe in Cart Gap, served lunch and dinner for the crew while they were filming there on Thursday. 

The film crew on the beach at Cart Gap.

The film crew on the beach at Cart Gap. - Credit: Fifi Austin

She said they were friendly customers, but they had not taken away all of their rubbish from the area.

She said: "There were about 25 of them there. I think it was for a music video. They had two sets of meals, one at lunch and one at dinner time. They left a bit of rubbish at the top of the road." 

The film crew on the beach at Cart Gap.

The film crew were on the beach at Cart Gap. - Credit: Fifi Austin

An EDP reader, who saw the crew filming on the beach at Cart Gap around 12.30pm on Thursday, said: "[They] asked us to wait on beach while they filmed, we ignored them and walked back up the ramp to our car!"

Fifi Austin, who also saw them on the beach at Cart Gap, said: "Apparently no warning given to anybody locally."

The film crew were on the beach at Cart Gap.

The film crew were on the beach at Cart Gap. - Credit: Fifi Austin

Chris Hubbard said he saw the crew on the beach at Happisburgh on Wednesday, with a couple of people, who appeared to be actors, in white costumes. He said: "They were stopping people walking along sections of the beach during shooting and seemed very well kitted out."

The crew were asked to leave Happisburgh Community Car Park on Wednesday by the parish council, which leases the land, because they had not sought permission to film there. 

The film crew were on the beach at Cart Gap.

The film crew were on the beach at Cart Gap. - Credit: Fifi Austin





