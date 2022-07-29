News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Multiple crews battle field fire in Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:36 PM July 29, 2022
Fire engine

Dozens of firefighters have been called to a blaze in Merton, Norfolk - Credit: Archant

Firefighters are currently tackling a large field blaze in Norfolk.

Six fire engines and a water carrier were called to reports of a fire in Home Farm Lane in Merton, near Watton, at about 1pm on Friday (July 29).

Crews are tackling the blaze which started in a stubble field using hose reels and beaters.

Appliances from Thetford, Attleborough, Watton, Hingham, Dereham and a water carrier from Hethersett are at the scene.

As of 3pm, a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed the incident was ongoing.

Norfolk

