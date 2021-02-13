News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Bomb scare on coast turns out to be false alarm

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 4:41 PM February 13, 2021   
Bomb squad coast

Bomb squads, police and the coastguard were tasked with disposing of the object and making the area safe - Credit: Sarah Agger

Bomb disposal units were called to Lowestoft after a suspicious object washed up on the beach could not be identified.

Zach Bedley from Humber Coastguard said the team were called at around 1pm when a member of the public found what looked like an "old bomb" near Links Hill. Luckily, it turned out to be a false alarm.

Bomb squad at Lowestoft

Units were on the beach at Links Hill in Lowestoft for around two hours while the object was identified - Credit: Sarah Agger

After Explosive Ordinance Disposal units could not identify the object through pictures, a bomb squad was dispatched while the coastguard set up a cordon and kept the area clear.

Mr Bedley said: "When the teams got here they assessed the object and found out it was just fibreglass.

"These kind of incidents happen up and down the coast when seas are particularly choppy. Old bits of fibreglass get deposited on the beach, and quite often they look like old bombs."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Bedley confirmed that teams were stood down two hours later at 3pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Watch: The Covid breach that landed city bar with review
  2. 2 Supermarket to take action over parking charges issue
  3. 3 House party of 16 among 88 new fines for Covid breaches
  1. 4 Frustration over 'saga' of overgrown trees on supermarket land
  2. 5 Council publishes revised bin collection timetable - starting Monday
  3. 6 Crime-hit traveller site set to reopen with £125,000 revamp
  4. 7 Mercedes crashes into two homes before fleeing scene
  5. 8 Dreams on hold: The families caught in the Covid holiday trap
  6. 9 Patients in critical care hit record levels at start of month
  7. 10 Birds of prey make 'full recovery' after being ploughed into by SUV

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Southrepps in the snow

Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
File photo of a bearded vulture in flight. Image: Luca Casale/Creative Commons licence

Bearded vulture spotted over Norfolk

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Overcrowded car

Updated

Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A beautiful bird of prey enjoying the snow

More snow expected to fall across Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus