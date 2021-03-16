Revealed: Which Norfolk towns and villages will get new fibre internet?

Published: 2:35 PM March 16, 2021

CityFibre has announced the towns and villages in Norfolk and Suffolk which will benefit from faster internet speeds as part of its work to upgrade infrastructure across the UK. - Credit: CityFibre

The full list of Norfolk locations which will benefit from better fibre broadband has been revealed.

London-based CityFibre is in the middle of a multi-billion pound scheme to upgrade the internet infrastructure supplying millions of people across the UK.

It hopes to complete the bulk of its work by 2025, by which time it could supply up to eight million homes as well as hundreds of thousands of business and public sector sites.

Last year, it was announced Norwich would receive a "significant boost" from the project, while the project is already under way in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

Now, CityFibre has announced 216 further towns and villages across the country which will benefit from the scheme, taking the total number of locations nationwide to 285.

In addition to Norwich, eight more places in Norfolk have been chosen to get an upgrade to their fibre network.

Great Yarmouth is the largest, as the area covered by the better infrastructure will also include Gorleston-on-Sea, Caister-on-Sea and Bradwell.

North Walsham has been chosen as the sole location in north Norfolk to benefit from phase two of the rollout.

The rest of the county's chosen places are all close to Norwich, including Wymondham, Hethersett, Framlingham Earl and Poringland, Spixworth, Horsford and the Queen's Hills area of Costessey.

Most Norwich suburbs will be covered by the work already announced for Norwich including the likes of Cringleford, Thorpe St Andrew, Sprowston, Hellesdon and Bowthorpe, as well as a little further out in Thorpe Marriott and Taverham.

Meanwhile, in Suffolk, Beccles and Kessingland are also on the list to join Lowestoft, along with the likes of Woodbridge and Felixstowe further south.

CityFibre is working with Internet Service Providers (ISPs) such as Vodafone, TalkTalk and Zen to use the upgraded network to provide high-speed internet to these communities.

The firm's chief executive Greg Mesch said: "This announcement is excellent news for consumers and even better news for Britain. We’re delighted to welcome so many new towns, villages and communities to our Full Fibre rollout programme."