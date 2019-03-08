Bag a festive bargain with EDP goody bags

The Festive Gift and Food Show returns to the Norfolk Showground Credit: Supplied Archant

Visitors to a festive event at the Norfolk Showground outside Norwich can bag a bargain from the Eastern Daily Press.

Goody bags from the newspaper will be on sale at the Festive Food and Drink Show, taking place from November 8 to 10.

The bags will cost £2 and will contain copies of the EDP and Norwich Evening News, a drink, Kettle crisps, chocolate, a satsuma and a puzzle book.

The gift and food show will feature more than 300 exhibitors in an exhibition hall and festive pavilion filled with gift ideas, decorations, food and more.

Tickets for the event are available at the gate or online.

EDP goody bags will be on sale before Norwich City's home game against Watford on Friday night. They cost £1 and will include copies of the papers, a drink, crisps and chocolate.

A free Norwich City sticker book will be in bags on sale at the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge between 6pm and 8pm.