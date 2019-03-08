Search

Advanced search

Bag a festive bargain with EDP goody bags

PUBLISHED: 19:35 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:35 07 November 2019

The Festive Gift and Food Show returns to the Norfolk Showground Credit: Supplied

The Festive Gift and Food Show returns to the Norfolk Showground Credit: Supplied

Archant

Visitors to a festive event at the Norfolk Showground outside Norwich can bag a bargain from the Eastern Daily Press.

Goody bags from the newspaper will be on sale at the Festive Food and Drink Show, taking place from November 8 to 10.

The bags will cost £2 and will contain copies of the EDP and Norwich Evening News, a drink, Kettle crisps, chocolate, a satsuma and a puzzle book.

The gift and food show will feature more than 300 exhibitors in an exhibition hall and festive pavilion filled with gift ideas, decorations, food and more.

Tickets for the event are available at the gate or online.

EDP goody bags will be on sale before Norwich City's home game against Watford on Friday night. They cost £1 and will include copies of the papers, a drink, crisps and chocolate.

A free Norwich City sticker book will be in bags on sale at the Novi Sad Friendship Bridge between 6pm and 8pm.

Most Read

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Man died after medic looked at wrong scan

Luke Allard. Picture: Bethanie Eaglen-Smith

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Full scale of Norwich sinkhole revealed

Supervisor Ollie Bell next to the Earlham Road sinkhole in Norwich which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘A knife the size of my arm’: man at coffee shop tells of gang brawl horror

Two men were stabbed after a street fight on Dereham Road. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Running column: Runners are being seen as cash cows by big event companies, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong in action at the Cambridge Half Marathon in 2019. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Full scale of Norwich sinkhole revealed

Supervisor Ollie Bell next to the Earlham Road sinkhole in Norwich which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Boris Johnson says Nick Conrad comments during rape case debate ‘completely unacceptable’

Prime minister Boris Johnson has called former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad's comments during a rape debate 'unacceptable' Pic: Nick Butcher.

Unveiling of plans for petrol station, drive-thrus and shop near NDR draws big crowd

Crowds view plans at a consultaion event into a petrol station, enterprise park and recycling centre off the A140 and NDR at Horsham St Faith. Picture: Lauren De Boise.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists