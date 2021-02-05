Festival Too is called off 'with sadness'
- Credit: Ian Burt
One of the region's most popular festivals has been cancelled for the second year running because of coronavirus.
Thousands flock to King's Lynn each July for Festival Too, which has been bringing live music to the Tuesday Market Place for 35 years.
In a statement posted on the event's Facebook page, organisers said: "It is with sadness that given the current government restrictions, coupled with a year without being able to fund raise, we have sadly taken the decision to postpone this years festival.
"The safety and well-being of our visitors and volunteers remains our priority, and we feel this is the appropriate decision.
"We are working on some plans for once restrictions start to ease, and we hope to deliver some festival activities for you later in the year
You may also want to watch:
"For now, our love goes to you all, we will be in touch with more news as soon as we can."
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls
- 2 Police warn of 'awful driving conditions' amid Norfolk snow and wind
- 3 Fun-seekers frolic in Norfolk snow - with more to come, forecasters say
- 4 Police deal with fallen trees as drivers urged to stay at home
- 5 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
- 6 Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale
- 7 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions
- 8 Man, 47, goes missing from home on coast
- 9 Kite-surfer dies after he is found on Suffolk beach
- 10 Almost 500 homes hit by power cut amid snow and winds