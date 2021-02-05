Festival Too is called off 'with sadness'

Published: 2:41 PM February 5, 2021

A large crowd gathered on the Tuesday Market Place for the finale of Festival Too in 2018 - Credit: Ian Burt

One of the region's most popular festivals has been cancelled for the second year running because of coronavirus.

Thousands flock to King's Lynn each July for Festival Too, which has been bringing live music to the Tuesday Market Place for 35 years.

The Darkness performing at Festival Too - Credit: Ian Burt

In a statement posted on the event's Facebook page, organisers said: "It is with sadness that given the current government restrictions, coupled with a year without being able to fund raise, we have sadly taken the decision to postpone this years festival.

"The safety and well-being of our visitors and volunteers remains our priority, and we feel this is the appropriate decision.

"We are working on some plans for once restrictions start to ease, and we hope to deliver some festival activities for you later in the year

"For now, our love goes to you all, we will be in touch with more news as soon as we can."