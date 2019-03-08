Search

Music group wins national award for youth and children work

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 21 October 2019

Tim Vine (left), Iain Foulkes, Erica Richardson, Corinne Pinard and Cate Waters with member of judging panel (right). Picture: Cate Markwell

Tim Vine (left), Iain Foulkes, Erica Richardson, Corinne Pinard and Cate Waters with member of judging panel (right). Picture: Cate Markwell

Archant

A performing arts group that provides a safe space for young children has won a national award.

FenSong, a music group based in Nordelph, has been awarded the national title of the Love Britain and Ireland Awards for youth and children's work.

The group uses performing arts to help children with autism, bullying and poverty.

At a ceremony held at the Institute of Directors at Pall Mall in London, they were presented with an engraved crystal award and certificate. The group were also given a £500 cash prize and a £5,000 media package.

The prize money will be used to pay for the bills and hall hire of Nordelph Village Hall.

Cate Markwell, director of Fensong, said: "The event was magical. The compere was the hilarious Tim Vine, and there were several hundred people packed into the Hall, all of them worthy groups."

Fensong meets twice a week on Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Nordelph Village Hall.

