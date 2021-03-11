How to make 'easy to perfect' traditional fruit scones

Published: 6:30 AM March 11, 2021

Charlotte Bennett, of Bobbin's Bakes in Boughton, gives us her traditional fruit scone recipe. - Credit: Charlotte Bennett

If you're looking for a straightforward recipe to take care of afternoon tea, this traditional fruit scone may be what you need.

Charlotte Bennett, from Boughton, near Stoke Ferry, runs Bobbin's Bakes with her partner Jody - a business that she said is going from "strength to strength" after making some afternoon teas for vulnerable friends and relatives during the first lockdown.

The 31-year-old added: "I left them on their doorsteps, popped a few photos on to my personal social media and I had so many requests within just a few hours, I haven’t looked back since.

"The traditional fruit scone, which is one of my most popular sellers and part of every afternoon tea, is simple to make and easy to perfect with a few know how tips."

Traditional fruit scone

"Tips: Ensure the butter is cold – straight from the fridge. Dip your cutter into flour each time you cut out a scone – the sharper the cutter edge the better the rise.

"Warm the milk slightly before adding it to your dry mixture."

Ingredients:

90g unsalted butter

360g self raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp of caster sugar

Pinch of salt

175ml of full fat milk

110g sultanas

Beaten egg to glaze

Fruit jam and clotted cream to serve

Method:

Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper. Pre heat the oven to 200C (fan). Mix the flour, baking powder, salt and butter either in a food mixer or with your fingers until the mixture looks like fine crumbs. Stir in the sugar, form a well in the centre of the dry mixture and pour in you slightly warm milk, mix well until all the ingredients are thoroughly combined. Scatter the sultanas into the dough and fold well until they are evenly distributed through the dough. Scatter some self raising flour onto your clean work surface, take your dough and using a floured rolling pin lightly roll the dough until it is 4cm to 4.5cm thick. Take a 5cm round smooth edge cutter and dip it into your flour before cutting each scone and placing them onto your lined baking tray, repeat until you have used all your dough, brush the top of each scone with the beaten egg. Place your baking tray into the oven and bake for approximately 10 to 12 minutes or until they are risen and lightly golden on the top. Once cooled serve with a good quality fruit jam and clotted cream, along with a lovely cup of good old English tea.

Following the growth of the business, Bobbin's Bakes has carried out "extensive renovations" which includes the addition of three full size ovens to keep up with demand.