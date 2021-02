Published: 10:59 AM February 4, 2021

Mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind say reaching out to other people is a really key way we can look after our wellbeing, and that of our friends, family and neighbours during lockdown. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As lockdown fatigue settles in, it may feel like there is no end in sight.

Not being able to see friends and family can leave us feeling isolated, and without our support network we can struggle to cope with negative thoughts.

Mental health charity, Norfolk and Waveney Mind, gives tips to improve wellbeing in lockdown. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many of us are juggling work with home schooling or other caring responsibilities, and that can drain our emotional resources leaving us little time or energy for looking after our own wellbeing.

But mental health charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind says reaching out to other people is a really key way we can look after our wellbeing, and that of our friends, family and neighbours during lockdown.

One man, who wishes to remain anonymous and is being support by the charity, said: “I can isolate myself when I am struggling, so it's really helpful when friends and family ask how I am doing, or offer me some distraction by telling me how their day has been.

“It reminds me I am cared for and helps get me out of my head for a bit."

It's easy to feel isolated in lockdown. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With face-to-face support on hold for now, Norfolk and Waveney Mind is continuing to offer virtual support and is running online social groups via Zoom several days a week.

The charity’s social development manager Sharon Pitt said: “Our online groups are a chance for people to have a relaxed chat and make friends, as well as find out how to get more support if they need it.

“Everyone’s welcome, so email social.development@norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk if you’d like to give them a try.”

Grotty weather and dark evenings can make it harder to get out of the house, but if you’re able to, it’s a great idea to fit a quick walk or jog around the block into your daily routine.

Getting outside in nature can help ease the strain. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spending time in nature has proven benefits for our wellbeing, and being physically active helps reduce stress and anxiety.

Mental health charity, Norfolk and Waveney Mind, gives tips to improve wellbeing in lockdown. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re shielding or self-isolating, being active around the home can also help lift your mood.

If you’re still struggling with your mental health, you don’t have to do it alone – here are some ways you can get support.