Norwich personal trainer gives 18 minute home workout

Published: 6:00 PM February 9, 2021

Personal trainer and owner of ATP Health and Fitness, Matt Philpot, has provided a quick 18-minute workout to do at home.

It’s week six of the third national lockdown which means many of us are bound to be feeling a bit fed up.

But a proven way to lift your mood is to get your body moving.

Matt Philpot, a personal trainer and owner of ATP Health and Fitness in Norwich, gives an 18-minute workout to do at home.

The 36-year-old said: “The human body is designed to move and many of us are not moving as much as we were a year ago.

“Not only does exercise improve your fitness and strength but it also enhances your health, wellbeing and boosts our immune system.

“Something that the TV and couch cannot provide in these tough times.

“Whether you go for a daily bike ride with your kids, out for a run or exercising with your local instructor at home on Zoom, it all counts.”

“First thing is to put on your favourite music. This brings motivation and will make any exercise programme more achievable and fun.”

Repeat these six exercises one after the other three times. One minute on each exercise.

Warm up

30 x front kicks - alternating legs 30 x Waist rotations 30 x high reach overs - alternating arms 20 x ankle rotations - 10 on each ankle

Squat with reverse leg raise (alternating legs)

“With your feet shoulder width apart squat down by sitting back and leaning forwards at the same time, shoulders back too to create a neural spine.

“When you return to standing, lift one leg to the back as high as you can keeping it straight, then alternate legs on the next repetition.

“This is great for your thighs and backside.”

Personal Trainer Matt Philpot doing a squat with reverse leg raise. - Credit: Matt Philpot

Alternating side lunge

“Take a nice wide stance and transfer your bodyweight from one side to the other as quick as possible keeping low and your back straight.

“As you alternate bend the knee you are transferring your Bodyweight too and keep the other leg straight.

“This is great for inner thighs and the backside."

Personal Trainer Matt Philpot doing an alternating side lunge. - Credit: Matt Philpot

Low sprint to high knee sprints

“Complete 10 seconds sprinting in half squat position lifting heels up and down quickly, then 10 seconds sprinting with your knees up as high as you can.

“This is a great source of cardio and a calorie burning exercise.”

Sumo squat side bends

“Turn your feet out to the 10 and 2 o’clock positions, squat down keeping your back straight then holding a low position tilt from side to side.

“This is great for your sides and your inner thighs, backside and core.”

Personal Trainer Matt Philpot doing sumo squat side bends. - Credit: Matt Philpot

Elbow to knee stomach crunches

“Using a soft surface lay on your back, with your head down

“Lift your legs off the floor, straighten your arms above your head and then bend arms and knees bringing elbows and knees together whilst lifting your body slowly off the floor and then return slowly to the floor.

“This is great for your mid-section.”

Personal Trainer Matt Philpot doing elbow to knee stomach crunches. - Credit: Matt Philpot

Shoulder bridge calf raises

“Lay on your back, bend your knees and lift your hips off the floor into shoulder bridge.

“From there lift one leg so its fully extended and pointing straight to the sky.

“Now whilst maintaining this position on the other foot that’s on the floor lift the heel and lower and repeat 30 seconds and then change sides

“This is great for your calves, backside and mid-section.”

Personal Trainer Matt Philpot doing shoulder bridge calf raises. - Credit: Matt Philpot

"Remember 3 complete sets and then complete some simple stretches at the end of your home workout.

"Try this every other day for the next 30 days and post your results on my social media page."

For more information visit Mr Philpot's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ATPhealth or email info@healthandfitness.uk.com.



