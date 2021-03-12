Mother's Day themed 3D card guide to add personal touch

Published: 6:50 AM March 12, 2021

Debbie Perriss, who runs arts and craft business Gratitude 43 in West Winch, has given a step-by-step guide on creating your own 3D Mother's Day card. - Credit: Debbie Perriss

If you're looking to add a personal touch and wondering how you can show your appreciation for your loved one this Mother's Day, this 3D flower card may be just the thing and will make your card pop out from the rest.

Debbie Perriss runs arts and craft business Gratitude 43, based in West Winch, and is an 'activity angel' on the Angels of King’s Lynn Facebook group, which is providing support to people in need in their community.

This includes offerings of activities and entertainment to boost people's spirits during the pandemic.

The business owner also delivers arts and craft sessions to care home residents and video workshops for children in the local community.

She said: "I spend most of my time researching different arts and crafts for people, to engage with, especially the children, through this unusual time we find ourselves in.

"Every Tuesday you will find me covered in reams of coloured paper and glue making all sorts of fun things, including Elmer the patchwork elephant, wall art, paper craft, and not forgetting those all important remember dates such as birthdays and anniversaries."

She gives us a step-by-step guide on creating your very own personalised card for your mum this Mother's Day.

3D flower card or picture

It should take roughly around 30 minutes to complete.

"I originally got the idea of making this 3D picture and card from looking out my window admiring the daffodils in the garden and thinking how I could make it into a 3D picture.

"You can make either a lovely Mother’s Day card or picture using an A4 piece of card.

"It is a good idea to cut all the pieces out before you assemble your work."

1. Fold A4 piece of card in half.

2. Cut an oval shape to fit in the middle of the card.

3. Take A4 sheet of green paper.

4. Making small folds lengthways backwards and forwards like a concertina.

5. Keeping the concertina together fold in half again.

6. With the folded part in your hand, on the raw edge cut the corner off.

7. Open up and cut along every other fold to make your leaves.

8. Arrange your leaves on the oval centre piece and glue into place.

Making the flower head:

1. Cut out five oval petals.

2. Fold in half and glue one end attaching another petal

3. Continue gluing the other four petals to each other.

4. Cut a smaller circle for the middle of the petals, fold in half, fold again and once more so you have a small cone

5. Open up the cone and cut 1 piece away and glue together. It should look like a little spinning top now.

6. Glue this middle piece to the middle of the petals, completing your flower.

7. Arrange the flowers to the leaves and glue.

She also offers some extra tips for budding crafters.

Recycling

"You can always make amazing things out of recycling cereal boxes, cardboard egg cartons and not forgetting good old toilet rolls.

"Check out my sports car, airplane and sunshine desk tidy all made from toilet rolls and found on the Angels page."

Studying Nature

"When you’re in your garden or when out walking take a small pad and some pencils, sit and draw what you see look at all the different colours and shapes, even the insects and wildlife and draw what you see."

Being Creative

"With the younger children and with parental supervision, put a few different things on the table from old clean feed cartons, pieces of fabric, coloured papers, tissue paper, ribbons, glue stick and paint whatever you want and let them be creative, almost like an exploratory sensory play."

From May the business owner will be running craft workshops at Grimston for both adults and children - dates will be available soon on her Facebook page.

You can find more arts and crafts videos on her page and the Angels of King's Lynn group.